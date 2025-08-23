Record signing Dango Ouattara scored on his debut as Brentford beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home to take their first points of the Premier League season on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Burkinabé, who joined the West Londoners a week ago for a reported 42 million pounds ($56.8 million), opened his account in the 12th minute after a toe-poke at goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rebounded back for him to tuck away.

The victory continued Brentford's proud record of never having lost their first home game of a top-flight season in 10 campaigns.