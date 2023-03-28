Nigeria’s Eagles are set to play a decider in the Olympics qualifiers against Guinea in the capital of Morocco, Rabat.

Tuesday’s match overall winner will earn a spot in the 2023 CAF U23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The U-23 AFCON will then serve as a qualification process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Olympic Eagles team has competed four times in the Olympics, winning gold in 1996, silver in 2008, and bronze in 2016.

The game promises to be a tightly contested affair, with both teams fighting for a place in the tournament.

Coach Salisu Yusuf said he aims to utilise the experience of the Eagles, who have a flawless record of attending every edition of the continental championship and emerged victorious in 2015.

Guinea has never qualified for the CAF U23 AFCON and will be looking to make history by securing a place at the tournament.

AFCON qualifiers

The reigning champions Senegal will face Mozambique at 18:00 WAT (17:00 GMT), while Ivory Coast will clash with Comoros.

Eswatini and Cabo Verde will have their faceoff at 15:00 WAT (14:00 GMT) and Cameroon and Namibia will also go head-to-head at the same time.