WORLD
3 min read
Iran could again enrich uranium 'in matter of months': IAEA chief
President Donald Trump, however, does not think that Iran was able to move any of enriched stockpile before the US struck its nuclear facilities.
Iran could again enrich uranium 'in matter of months': IAEA chief
Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, says some of Iranian nuclear sites are still standing. / Reuters
June 29, 2025

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi says Iran likely will be able to begin to produce enriched uranium "in a matter of months", despite damage to several nuclear facilities from US and Israeli attacks, CBS News said Saturday.

Israel launched strikes across Iran on June 13, saying it was aimed at keeping Iran from developing a nuclear weapon — an ambition Tehran has consistently denied.

The United States subsequently bombed three key facilities used for Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the extent of the damage to the nuclear sites is "serious", but the details are unknown. US President Donald Trump insisted Iran's nuclear programme had been set back "decades".

But Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said "some is still standing."

Need for clarification

"They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that," Grossi said Friday, according to a transcript of the interview released Saturday.

Another key question is whether Iran was able to relocate some or all of its estimated 408.6-kilo (900-pound) stockpile of highly enriched uranium before the attacks.

The uranium in question is enriched to 60 percent — above levels for civilian usage but still below weapons grade. That material, if further refined, would theoretically be sufficient to produce more than nine nuclear bombs.

RELATEDTRT Global - Which countries have nuclear weapons?

Grossi admitted to CBS: "We don't know where this material could be."

"So some could have been destroyed as part of the attack, but some could have been moved. So there has to be at some point a clarification," he said in the interview.

For now, Iranian lawmakers voted to suspend cooperation with the IAEA and Tehran rejected Grossi's request for a visit to the damaged sites, especially Fordow, the main uranium enrichment facility.

Trump doubts stockpile movement

"We need to be in a position to ascertain, to confirm what is there, and where is it and what happened," Grossi said.

In a separate interview with Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" programme, Trump said he did not think the stockpile had been moved.

"It's a very hard thing to do plus we didn't give much notice," he said, according to excerpts of the interview. "They didn't move anything."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday underscored Washington's support for "the IAEA's critical verification and monitoring efforts in Iran", commending Grossi and his agency for their "dedication and professionalism".

The full Grossi interview will air on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us