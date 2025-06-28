AFRICA
2 min read
African Union hails DRC-Rwanda peace deal as a 'milestone'
AU Commission head said he "welcomed this significant milestone and commended all efforts aimed at advancing peace".
African Union hails DRC-Rwanda peace deal as a 'milestone'
US President Donald Trump has congratulated Rwanda and DR Congo on the peace deal. / Reuters
June 28, 2025

The African Union said on Saturday a peace deal signed between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda was a "significant milestone" in bringing peace to the deeply troubled region.

For more than 30 years the eastern DRC has been riven by conflict, which has intensified in recent years with the advance of an armed militia backed by Rwanda.

A statement said AU Commission head Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, who witnessed the signing of the deal in Washington on Friday, "welcomed this significant milestone and commended all efforts aimed at advancing peace, stability, and reconciliation in the region".

It said he "appreciated the constructive and supportive role played by the US and the State of Qatar in facilitating dialogue and consensus that led to this development".

Rwanda’s role

The agreement comes after the M23, a rebel force supported by Rwanda, sprinted across the mineral-rich east of the DRC this year, seizing vast territory including the key city of Goma.

The deal does not explicitly address the gains of the M23 in the area torn by decades of on-off war but calls for Rwanda to end "defensive measures" it has taken.

Rwanda has denied offering the M23 military support but has demanded an end to another armed group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), which was established by ethnic Hutus involved in the massacres of Tutsis in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

The agreement calls for the "neutralization" of the FDLR.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us