Iran's judiciary confirms 71 killed in Israeli attack on Evin Prison
Those killed include administrative staff, inmates and visiting family members.
Israel attacked Tehran's Evin prison on 23 June. / Reuters
June 29, 2025

Israel's attack on the Evin Prison in Iran's capital Tehran on June 23 killed 71 people, Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Sunday.

At the end of an air war with Iran, Israel struck the prison, in a demonstration that it was expanding its targets beyond military and nuclear sites to aim at symbols of Iran's ruling system.

“In the attack on Evin prison, 71 people were martyred including administrative staff, youth doing their military service, detainees, family members of detainees who were visiting them and neighbours who lived in the prison’s vicinity,” Jahangir said in remarks carried on the judiciary's news outlet Mizan.

