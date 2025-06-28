Türkiye is preparing to play a more active role in Antarctica, aiming to gain consultative status under the Antarctic Treaty System, the country’s industry and technology minister has said.

During the 47th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting in Milan, Italy, Fatih Kacir hosted a reception at Türkiye’s consulate general in the city, meeting delegates from 28 countries.

Speaking at the reception, Kacir said, “Based on the scientific expertise, diplomatic experience, and institutional maturity we have built so far, Türkiye is preparing to apply for consultative status under the Antarctic Treaty System.”

He said this step would enable Ankara to play a more active role in shaping the continent’s future and provide new opportunities to share its capabilities more broadly.

“As you know, Antarctica, the white continent, holds immense value for the future of humanity. Both in terms of scientific research and strategic interests, Antarctica will play a critical role going forward. Türkiye prioritises scientific research activities in this process,” Kacir told Anadolu Agency.

Consultative status

Highlighting Türkiye’s polar research efforts since 2017, he noted that over 200 Turkish scientists have carried out over 150 projects in Antarctica and the Arctic, with even high school students taking part through the country’s premier technology, aviation, and space event, TEKNOFEST.

The minister reiterated Türkiye’s goal of gaining consultative status under the Antarctic Treaty and stressed the importance of international cooperation, citing agreements with 13 countries.

He stressed plans to establish a Turkish scientific base in Antarctica to support international climate research, calling it a source of national pride.

“Among observer countries, Türkiye leads in Antarctic research; this is our greatest strength in pursuing consultative status,” he said.

Kacir added that efforts will continue under the coordination of the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Institution’s (TUBITAK) Polar Research Institute and the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make Türkiye a key player in polar science.