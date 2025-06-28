UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the signing of a US-brokered peace deal on Friday between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda in Washington, DC.

"This Agreement is a significant step towards de-escalation, peace and stability in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes region," Guterres said in a statement.

Commending the US for facilitating the deal, in coordination with Qatar and African Union mediator, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, Guterres acknowledged the contributions of the five co-facilitators designated by the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community.

‘UN fully committed’

"I urge the parties to honour in full the commitments they have undertaken in the Peace Agreement and pursuant to Security Council resolution 2773 (2025), including the cessation of hostilities and all other agreed measures," he said.

The UN, including through its peacekeeping mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) remains "fully committed" to supporting the implementation of the agreement, in close coordination with the African Union, regional and international partners, Guterres stressed.

At a ceremony with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the foreign ministers of the two African countries signed the long-awaited agreement to end decades of devastating conflict.

The UN said the conflict has displaced more than 7.8 million people.