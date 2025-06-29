AFRICA
2 min read
Uganda's Museveni says 'national interest' main motivation for his re-election bid
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, 80, who has been in power for 39 years, says preserving "national interest" is his main motivation for seeking a seventh term in January 2026 elections.
Uganda's Museveni says 'national interest' main motivation for his re-election bid
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni says his rule guarantees "stability" for the East African nation. / Reuters
June 29, 2025

Uganda's long-time President Yoweri Museveni says preserving national interest is his main motivation for seeking a seventh term as head of state.

Museveni has been in power for 39 years, and he recently announced that he would be on the ballot paper in Uganda's January 2026 general election.

The 80-year-old is one of the world's longest-ruling leaders, and his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party came to power in 1986.

Uganda has undergone five phases of development since 1986, he said on X on Saturday, adding that the NRM now aims to grow the economy to a $500 billion GDP within five years.

'NRM ideology'

Museveni said he urged newly elected NRM district chairs to remain impartial and avoid corruption.

The East African leader said he encouraged party members to back leaders "who truly understand" the NRM's ideology and principles, warning against electing those "driven by personal agendas instead of focusing on the national interest."

Uganda gained independence in October 1962 but descended into chaos with the infamous 8-year regime of President Idi Amin.

Amin was replaced by President Apollo Milton Obote in 1981, whom Museveni accused of cheating in elections and waged a guerilla war. After winning the war in 1986, Museveni became president.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us