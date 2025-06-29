Uganda's long-time President Yoweri Museveni says preserving national interest is his main motivation for seeking a seventh term as head of state.

Museveni has been in power for 39 years, and he recently announced that he would be on the ballot paper in Uganda's January 2026 general election.

The 80-year-old is one of the world's longest-ruling leaders, and his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party came to power in 1986.

Uganda has undergone five phases of development since 1986, he said on X on Saturday, adding that the NRM now aims to grow the economy to a $500 billion GDP within five years.

'NRM ideology'

Museveni said he urged newly elected NRM district chairs to remain impartial and avoid corruption.

The East African leader said he encouraged party members to back leaders "who truly understand" the NRM's ideology and principles, warning against electing those "driven by personal agendas instead of focusing on the national interest."

Uganda gained independence in October 1962 but descended into chaos with the infamous 8-year regime of President Idi Amin.

Amin was replaced by President Apollo Milton Obote in 1981, whom Museveni accused of cheating in elections and waged a guerilla war. After winning the war in 1986, Museveni became president.