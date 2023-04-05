South Africa has withdrawn a national "state of disaster" policy the government had invoked in February to manage a crippling electricity crisis.

The state of disaster gave the government extra powers to tackle the crisis, including by permitting emergency procurement procedures with fewer bureaucratic delays and less oversight.

The authorities will now work through its Energy Crisis Committee to reduce the impact of power cuts using existing legislation and contingency arrangements, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) minister Thembi Nkadimeng said in a statement on Wednesday.

Newly appointed electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in recent weeks visited utility Eskom's power stations and had consultations within government and with Eskom aimed at resolving the electricity shortages, CoGTA said.

The government decided to terminate the disaster regulations in view of those developments, it said.

State of disaster legislation was used to enable health authorities to respond more swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic. But some analysts doubted it would help the government expand power supply much quicker.

The disaster regulations over the power crisis were also challenged in court.

"The state is withdrawing the national state of disaster in response to OUTA's legal action challenging its rationality," said OUTA, a non-profit organisatio n that focuses on fighting government corruption and tax abuses.

OUTA said the disaster regulations could facilitate corruption and that the crisis could be managed using existing laws.

President Cyril Ramaphosa invoked disaster regulations on Feb. 9 to fight a paralysing power crisis that has included daily rolling power cuts by Eskom, the country's energy company.

Eskom said it would not comment on the state of disaster withdrawal until it engaged with the government.