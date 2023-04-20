SPORTS
Rwanda's football federation boss resigns
Olivier Nizeyimana was elected president of the federation in June 2021
Olivier Nizeyimana had two years left in his term. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 20, 2023

Rwanda's Football Federation president, Olivier Nizeyimana, has resigned citing personal reasons.

He said "a lot of work" were among the reasons for his decision, according to a statement.

"I find that combining it [the role] with other responsibilities would have a negative impact," he told members of the footballing body.

Mr Nizeyimana took up the position about two years ago, replacing Brig Gen Jean-Damascène Sekamana who also resigned in April 2021. He had two years remaining in his term.

His last public engagement was at last month's 73rd FIFA congress hosted in Rwandan capital, Kigali, that saw the re-election of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
