Rwanda's Football Federation president, Olivier Nizeyimana, has resigned citing personal reasons.

He said "a lot of work" were among the reasons for his decision, according to a statement.

"I find that combining it [the role] with other responsibilities would have a negative impact," he told members of the footballing body.

Mr Nizeyimana took up the position about two years ago, replacing Brig Gen Jean-Damascène Sekamana who also resigned in April 2021. He had two years remaining in his term.

His last public engagement was at last month's 73rd FIFA congress hosted in Rwandan capital, Kigali, that saw the re-election of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.