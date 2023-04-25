The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has announced it will host the next AFCON 2023 home game against Algeria in Cameroon, as the national stadium is not deemed ready.

This comes after the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) inspected the stadium on Monday along with Peter Ogwang, Uganda's minister of sports.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) set a deadline of April 25 for all federations to submit the names of venues for the qualifiers. In response, the FUFA Executive decided to host the fixture in Cameroon as Namboole National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda's capital was not considered ready.

On Tuesday, Ogwang apologised and accepted full responsibility for not fulfilling his commitment to hold the game at the stadium.

He said repair works at the stadium "were delayed in terms of deliveries which could go up to mid-May," according to a statement on Twitter.

"Government remains steadfast to ensure that the stadium is completed without further delays," he added.

It is common for African countries to host matches outside their borders due to poor facilities at home as Caf cracks down on poor stadiums in the continent.

In a statement, the FUFA described the works at the stadium as "very slow and insensitive to cries of the public".

"I call upon the relevant government authorities to urgently cancel the contracts of the contractors and supervisiors and imediately procure experienced service providers in stadium construction," Fufa president Moses Magogo said in the statement on Tuesday.