SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Uganda to host AFCON qualifier in Cameroon
Sports minister has apologised and taken responsibility after repair works at the national stadium dragged longer than was promised
Uganda to host AFCON qualifier in Cameroon
Ugandan national football team is due to play against Algeria  in June / Photo: AFP
April 25, 2023

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has announced it will host the next AFCON 2023 home game against Algeria in Cameroon, as the national stadium is not deemed ready.

This comes after the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) inspected the stadium on Monday along with Peter Ogwang, Uganda's minister of sports.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) set a deadline of April 25 for all federations to submit the names of venues for the qualifiers. In response, the FUFA Executive decided to host the fixture in Cameroon as Namboole National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda's capital was not considered ready.

On Tuesday, Ogwang apologised and accepted full responsibility for not fulfilling his commitment to hold the game at the stadium.

He said repair works at the stadium "were delayed in terms of deliveries which could go up to mid-May," according to a statement on Twitter.

"Government remains steadfast to ensure that the stadium is completed without further delays," he added.

It is common for African countries to host matches outside their borders due to poor facilities at home as Caf cracks down on poor stadiums in the continent.

In a statement, the FUFA described the works at the stadium as "very slow and insensitive to cries of the public".

"I call upon the relevant government authorities to urgently cancel the contracts of the contractors and supervisiors and imediately procure experienced service providers in stadium construction," Fufa president Moses Magogo said in the statement on Tuesday.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us