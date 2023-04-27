Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya have launched a joint bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which could bring the continental showpiece to East Africa for the first time.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday acknowledged having received a declaration of interest from the three countries along with bids from Algeria, Botswana and Egypt.

On Wednesday, Kenyan Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba said he had held discussions with his Ugandan and Tanzanian counterparts, adding they plan to set up a joint bidding and organising committee for the event.

"Our joint bid with Uganda and Tanzania for the AFCON 2027 is a strong one. It is about time the Africa Cup of Nations comes to East Africa," Mr Namwamba told reporters.

Poor stadium infrastructure has been a problem for most East African nations, with national teams sometimes forced to play continental matches away from home.

Kenya had twice won the rights to stage continental tournament finals, the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 and the African Nations Championships (CHAN) in 2018, but was on both occasions stripped of hosting rights due to the lack of internationally-approved stadiums.

Mr Namwamba said Kenya would construct new high-class stadiums or renovate existing ones to meet international standards.

CAF will name the winning bid in September, along with the new venue for the 2025 tournament after original host Guinea was stripped of the right to hold the event last October.

The 2023 edition of the biennial tournament will be played next year in Ivory Coast, starting in January.