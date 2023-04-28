Finland returns sacred stones to Namibia
Finland returns sacred stones to Namibia
The sacred stones were carried away by Finnish missionaries from the Ondonga traditional kingdom in the 1880's.
April 28, 2023

Finland has returned fragments of sacred stones taken away from the Ovambo people in present day Namibia during the colonial period.

They were carried away by Finnish missionaries from the Ondonga traditional kingdom in the 1880's.

Repatriation of artworks and cultural objects stolen from Africa during the colonial period has been gathering momentum in recent years.

Fragments of the Ondonga power stones were handed over on Thursday to Nambia’s Culture Minister Anna Nghipondoka by Finnish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Jukka Salovaara.

They will be kept at Namibia’s national museum before being returned to the Ondonga traditional community, local media outlets report.

The ceremony was witnessed by Namibia’s President Hage Geingob Sauli and visiting Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

“Namibians are proud of their deep fraternal ties with Finland that date back to the year 1868, when the first Finnish missionary arrived in the Ondonga Territory,” said President Geingob, according to a statement.

Negotiation for the return of the artefacts started in 2019.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
