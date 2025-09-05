TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye begins mass production of indigenous 'Altay' main battle tank
The Ankara plant will produce the state-of-the-art tank and next-generation armored vehicles, marking a major milestone in Türkiye’s drive for domestic defence capabilities.
Türkiye begins mass production of indigenous 'Altay' main battle tank
Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, the Altay is powered by the BATU engine, developed in-house by BMC Power, a subsidiary of BMC. / AA
September 5, 2025

Türkiye has officially started mass production of its new main battle tank, the “Altay,” at the Ankara plant of domestic automaker BMC, marking a major milestone in the country’s defence ambitions.

Fuat Tosyali, BMC’s chairman, said on Friday that the project fulfils a century-old Turkish aspiration. 

“Our factory has now begun mass production, after laying its foundations only last year — we expect it to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces and allied countries in the defence industry,” he said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, the Altay is powered by the BATU engine, developed in-house by BMC Power, a subsidiary of BMC. 

The Ankara production facility employs industrial robots and advanced manufacturing techniques to handle every stage of production, from hull fabrication to final assembly.

‘No setbacks observed’

Recommended

Tosyali noted that the BATU power group, with outputs ranging from 400 to 1,500 horsepower, must complete certain tests before deployment. 

“The power group needs to ‘run’ 10,000 kilometres and pass specific performance evaluations. So far, no setbacks have been observed, and all components, including air and defence systems, are being tested together with the tank,” he added.

In addition to the Altay, the facility will produce BMC’s next-generation eight-by-eight armoured combat vehicle, the Altug.

Türkiye’s Defense Industry Agency (SSB) President Haluk Gorgun praised the collaborative effort behind the project and confirmed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has closely followed its progress. 

“The tanks we provided last year for testing demonstrated all their capabilities and passed successfully. Now that our factory is complete, we will produce and deliver our tanks directly to our forces,” Gorgun said.


SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us