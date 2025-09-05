The deadly mountain landslide in Sudan’s western region of Darfur over the weekend killed as many as 200 children, an aid group said Friday, with rescue operations in the area still underway.

More than 1,000 people, many of them buried in mud, are believed to have lost their lives in the August 31 landslide.

Save the Children said 150 people, including 40 children, survived and were receiving medical treatment.

“This is a tragedy within a tragedy that is the current conflict in Sudan. This is one of the worst natural disasters that has happened in Sudan,” Save the Children’s operations director for Sudan, Francesco Lanino, told AP on Friday.