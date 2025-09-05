AFRICA
Sudan landslide: About 200 children died as rescue efforts continue - aid group
Save the Children said 150 people, including 40 children, survived and were receiving medical treatment.
People gather as a Sudanese official announces recovery of 300 bodies after landslide destroyed Tarseen village, in Sudan. / Reuters
September 5, 2025

The deadly mountain landslide in Sudan’s western region of Darfur over the weekend killed as many as 200 children, an aid group said Friday, with rescue operations in the area still underway.

More than 1,000 people, many of them buried in mud, are believed to have lost their lives in the August 31 landslide.

Save the Children said 150 people, including 40 children, survived and were receiving medical treatment.

“This is a tragedy within a tragedy that is the current conflict in Sudan. This is one of the worst natural disasters that has happened in Sudan,” Save the Children’s operations director for Sudan, Francesco Lanino, told AP on Friday.

Sudan was already experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world caused by the civil war that erupted in April 2023 in the capital, Khartoum.

Sudanese authorities recovered on Thursday the bodies of 375 people who died in the landslide that followed days of heavy rains in the village of Tarasin in the Marrah Mountains.

Save the Children and other aid groups are delivering aid to affected people and helping facilitate their relocation to safer areas by camel and donkey.

SOURCE:AP
