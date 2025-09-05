Thousands of Somalis have marched in the streets of Mogadishu, marking Prophet Muhammad's birthday with a government-declared public holiday.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs declared the public holiday for government and private-sector employees to honour the day.

On the 12th of Rabiul Awwal in the Islamic calendar, Muslims around the world come together to honour the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The exact day shifts with the lunar calendar, but the devotion remains the same.

The prophet's birthday, known as Mawlid, is marked this year across Somalia with Quran recitations, religious songs, and processions. Similar celebrations took place in some other parts of the Muslim world.

In the capital, Mogadishu, the streets swelled with thousands of worshippers, many of them young people in white garments and waving bright green flags.

Crowds spilled out of mosques and into open areas saturated with rhythmic chants and devotional song, the Associated Press reports.

Islamic scholars recited Quranic verses via loudspeakers as people swayed in unison, clapping and ululating in joy.

Deep personal meaning

Some young people filmed the processions on their phones, live-streaming chants to friends abroad, while others hoisted banners adorned with verses of praise.