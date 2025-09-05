In a historic diplomatic move, the Federal Government of Somalia has appointed a new ambassador to Syria, reaffirming a commitment to its longstanding relationship with the “brotherly” Arab nation.

The new ambassador, Abiib Muse Farah, recently presented his official credentials to Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad Hasan Al-Shaibani, in Damascus.

This formal step not only marks the beginning of Ambassador Farah’s tenure but also signals a continuation of efforts to strengthen diplomatic and bilateral relations.

His predecessor, acting ambassador Dahir Mohamud Muse, had laid the groundwork for this renewed engagement, emphasising the importance of a continuous Somali presence in the Syrian capital.

Somalia’s diplomatic outreach has been spearheaded by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who has been particularly vocal about his support for Syria’s recovery and stabilisation.

Diplomatic relations

In a message on social media, the president congratulated Syria’s leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, commending his focus on restoring national stability.

“I commend him for his focus on achieving the aspirations of the people, stability, and a sovereign nation that can stand on its own feet,” President Mohamud wrote.

In his address at the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 17, 2025, President Mohamud praised the recent decision to lift international sanctions on Syria.

He described the move as a vital step toward the nation’s economic recovery, expressing hope that it would contribute to “strengthening Syria’s stability.”