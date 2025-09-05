AFRICA
Somalia appoints new ambassador to Syria, reaffirms 'brotherly' support
Somalia’s diplomatic outreach has been spearheaded by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
The historical ties between Somalia and Syria are characterized by mutual support and shared experiences. / Others
By Nuri Aden
September 5, 2025

In a historic diplomatic move, the Federal Government of Somalia has appointed a new ambassador to Syria, reaffirming a commitment to its longstanding relationship with the “brotherly” Arab nation.

The new ambassador, Abiib Muse Farah, recently presented his official credentials to Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad Hasan Al-Shaibani, in Damascus.

This formal step not only marks the beginning of Ambassador Farah’s tenure but also signals a continuation of efforts to strengthen diplomatic and bilateral relations.

His predecessor, acting ambassador Dahir Mohamud Muse, had laid the groundwork for this renewed engagement, emphasising the importance of a continuous Somali presence in the Syrian capital.

Somalia’s diplomatic outreach has been spearheaded by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who has been particularly vocal about his support for Syria’s recovery and stabilisation.

Diplomatic relations

In a message on social media, the president congratulated Syria’s leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, commending his focus on restoring national stability.

“I commend him for his focus on achieving the aspirations of the people, stability, and a sovereign nation that can stand on its own feet,” President Mohamud wrote.

In his address at the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 17, 2025, President Mohamud praised the recent decision to lift international sanctions on Syria.

He described the move as a vital step toward the nation’s economic recovery, expressing hope that it would contribute to “strengthening Syria’s stability.”

This statement highlights Somalia’s belief that a stable Syria is integral to the security and prosperity of the wider Arab world.

Shared history and mutual support

The historical ties between Somalia and Syria are characterised by mutual support and shared experiences.

Following the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, hundreds of its citizens sought refuge in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

Many of these individuals, including professionals such as doctors, engineers, and teachers, have since contributed to Somalia’s economy and society.

Their integration has been facilitated by Somalia’s accommodating visa policies and a welcoming environment.

This solidarity has historical roots. During Somalia’s civil war in the 1990s, many Somalis found refuge in Syria, where they were able to study and work, establishing lasting bonds.

This reciprocal history of assistance highlights a unique humanitarian and cultural connection between the two nations, which has endured political changes and continues to underpin their diplomatic relationship.

In a recent message to his Syrian counterpart during Eid al-Adha in June, President Mohamud reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to strengthening the “bonds of brotherhood and cooperation” between the two nations and their people.

