BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
Dangote refinery petrol unit repairs to last up to three months: Reuters
The petrol unit at Nigeria's 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote refinery may be shut for 2-3 months for repairs, Reuters news agency reports.
Dangote refinery petrol unit repairs to last up to three months: Reuters
Nigeria's Dangote refinery, a 650,000-barrel-per-day facility, started operations in January 2024. / Photo: Reuters
September 4, 2025

The petrol unit at Nigeria's 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote refinery may be shut for 2-3 months for repairs, industry monitor IIR Energy told clients on Thursday, which could lead to a tighter petrol market.

The unit has been shut since around August 29 after catalyst leaks. The refinery plans to attempt to restart the 204,000 bpd Residue Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit (RFCCU) on September 20, but major repairs and equipment replacement could keep the unit shut for months, IIR Energy said.

Reuters first reported on Wednesday that Dangote's RFCCU was expected to be shut for at least two weeks.

Dangote did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Significant shift in international petrol trade

One petrol trader said the market for the motor fuel was already strong.

Recommended

"This just adds fuel to the fire," the trader said.

Supply constraints in the market due to current and upcoming outages are enough to offset the seasonal decline in demand, noted Philip Jones-Lux, senior analyst at Sparta Commodities.

The Dangote refinery, which began processing crude in January 2024, has slashed the Europe to West petrol export trade significantly. EU and UK petrol exports to Nigeria fell from an average of about 200,000 bpd in 2024 to about 120,000 bpd in the first half of this year, according to Kpler data.

It has also shipped two petrol cargoes to the US East Coast, expected to arrive in the New York area later this month, a major milestone for the company.

 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us