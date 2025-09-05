AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan rebels committed crimes against humanity in El-Fasher city - UN
RSF paramilitaries' crimes against humanity include mass killings, sexual violence, looting, and destruction of livelihoods, sometimes amounting to persecution and extermination.
Sudan rebels committed crimes against humanity in El-Fasher city - UN
Hospital director shows bullet holes inside a hospital in Sudan, where war since April 2023 has shut most hospitals and schools. / AFP
September 5, 2025

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have committed multiple crimes against humanity during the siege of El-Fasher in Sudan's western Darfur region, a UN-mandated mission said on Friday.

Those come on top of atrocities by the RSF in a broader civil war now in its third year, the mission said in a report that strengthened earlier findings.

"The RSF has further committed crimes against humanity, including large-scale killings, sexual and gender-based violence, looting, and the destruction of livelihoods — at times rising to persecution and extermination," the chair of the fact-finding mission, Mohamed Chande Othman, said in a statement.

Living under siege

The three-person UN team is mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate abuses.

Recommended

It said it based its latest report on more than 200 interviews, many of them with survivors of violence, as well as video material and submissions from civil organisations.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been living under siege in the Sudanese army's last holdout in El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, now the frontline of the conflict.

The 18-page report, 'A War of Atrocities', says the RSF and allies have used starvation as a method of warfare there, depriving civilians of relief items such as food and medicine.

The war erupted in April 2023 when the army and the RSF clashed over plans to integrate their forces.

RELATEDTRT Global - Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us