M23 rebel group and DRC military and its affiliates have all committed gross rights violations in eastern DR Congo, UN investigators said on Friday, warning of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A United Nations fact-finding mission on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo's North and South Kivu provinces determined in a report that all sides in the devastating conflict had committed abuses since late 2024, including summary executions and rampant sexual violence.

The findings "underscore the gravity and widespread nature of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict, including acts that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity", the report said.

The eastern DRC, a region bordering Rwanda with abundant natural resources, has suffered extreme violence for more than three decades.

Since taking up arms again at the end of 2021, the M23 rebel group has seized swathes of land in the restive region, triggering a spiralling humanitarian crisis.

A fresh surge of unrest broke out early this year when the M23 captured the key cities of Goma and Bukavu, setting up their own administrations.

The Congolese and Rwandan governments signed a peace deal in June, and the Congolese government signed a separate declaration of principles with the rebels in July, including a "permanent ceasefire" aimed at halting the conflict.

But violence has continued on the ground.

‘Respect for international law’

"With new reports of violations continuing, both the Congolese and Rwandan governments must take urgent actions to ensure strict respect for international law by their own national forces and affiliated armed groups while ceasing to support the latter," the report said.

The fact-finding mission (FFM), established by the UN Human Rights Council in February, said it had documented the failure of all parties to adequately protect civilians, especially during the takeover of Goma, as well as attacks on schools and hospitals.