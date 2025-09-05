The grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela is set to join a convoy heading to Gaza to break an Israeli siege on the enclave, the Global Sumud Flotilla said Thursday.

In a post on the US social media company X, the flotilla said that Mandla Mandela will join 10 South African citizens aboard the Sumud Flotilla.

The flotilla set sail from Barcelona earlier this week with around 200 activists, politicians, and artists from 44 countries.

It is scheduled to depart Tunisia on Sunday on its way to Gaza.

“Many of us that have visited the occupied territories in Palestine have only come back with one conclusion: that the Palestinians are experiencing a far worse form of apartheid than we ever experienced,” Mandela told reporters at Johannesburg Airport as he prepared to board a flight to Tunisia to join the Gaza-bound flotilla.

“We believe that the global community has to continue supporting the Palestinians, just as they stood side-by-side with us.”