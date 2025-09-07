WORLD
3 min read
Russia hits seat of Ukraine government in war's biggest air attack
Russia fired its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine early on Sunday, killing at least two people and setting the seat of the Ukrainian government in Kiev ablaze, authorities said.
Russia hits seat of Ukraine government in war's biggest air attack
Ukraine's seat of government in Kiev caught fire following a Russian drone strike in early September 2025. / Photo: AP
September 7, 2025

Russia fired its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine early Sunday, killing at least two people and setting the seat of the Ukrainian government in Kiev ablaze, authorities said.

An AFP reporter saw the roof of Ukraine's cabinet of ministers in flames and smoke billowing over the capital.

Drone strikes also damaged several high-rise buildings in Kiev, according to emergency services.

The barrage came after several European countries, led by France and Britain, pledged on Thursday to deploy "reassurance" forces to Ukraine to patrol a peace deal between the warring sides – a demand Moscow has deemed unacceptable.

First of its kind

The attack on Ukraine's cabinet of ministers, a sprawling government complex at the heart of Kiev, was the first such strike of the war.

An AFP reporter saw helicopters dropping what appeared to be buckets of water over the roof, as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Police cordoned off the area surrounding the building.

"The roof and upper floors were damaged due to an enemy attack. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

Russia fires more than 800 drones overnight

"We will restore the buildings. But we cannot bring back lost lives," she said.

Russia fired at least 805 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine between late Saturday and early Sunday, in a new record, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said emergency services were working across the country.

Recommended

AFP reporters heard explosions over the capital early on Sunday.

Strikes in other parts of Ukraine

A strike on a nine-story residential building in the west of Kiev killed at least two people, a mother and her two-month-old son, prosecutors said.

More than a dozen others were wounded in Kiev, according to police.

Ukraine's rescue service posted photos showing the building in flames, while smoke billowed from its facade.

A separate guided bomb attack on the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed a married couple, the region's governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Peace negotiations

The barrage came after more than two dozen European countries pledged to patrol any agreement to end the war, some of whom said they were willing to deploy troops on the ground.

Kiev says security guarantees, backed by Western troops, are crucial to any peace deal to ensure Russia does not invade again in the future.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin has said any Western forces in Ukraine are unacceptable and would be "legitimate" targets.

Efforts in recent weeks by US President Donald Trump to end the war have so far yielded little progress.

Tens of thousands have been killed in three-and-a-half years of fighting, which has forced millions from their homes and destroyed much of eastern and southern Ukraine in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us