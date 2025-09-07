Russia fired its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine early Sunday, killing at least two people and setting the seat of the Ukrainian government in Kiev ablaze, authorities said.

An AFP reporter saw the roof of Ukraine's cabinet of ministers in flames and smoke billowing over the capital.

Drone strikes also damaged several high-rise buildings in Kiev, according to emergency services.

The barrage came after several European countries, led by France and Britain, pledged on Thursday to deploy "reassurance" forces to Ukraine to patrol a peace deal between the warring sides – a demand Moscow has deemed unacceptable.

First of its kind

The attack on Ukraine's cabinet of ministers, a sprawling government complex at the heart of Kiev, was the first such strike of the war.

An AFP reporter saw helicopters dropping what appeared to be buckets of water over the roof, as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Police cordoned off the area surrounding the building.

"The roof and upper floors were damaged due to an enemy attack. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

Russia fires more than 800 drones overnight

"We will restore the buildings. But we cannot bring back lost lives," she said.

Russia fired at least 805 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine between late Saturday and early Sunday, in a new record, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said emergency services were working across the country.