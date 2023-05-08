SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Arsenal, Man City take EPL battle down to the wire
With less than five matches left in the EPL, the clear winner remains unknown as both Manchester City and Arsenal engage in a neck and neck contest that could go down to the wire.
Arsenal, Man City take EPL battle down to the wire
Erling Halaand of Manchester City and Bukayo Sako of Arsenal have starred for their respective clubs in the current EPL season. Photo: Getty Images         / Others
May 8, 2023

English premier league sides Arsenal and Manchester City, are bearing down for a final showdown later this May.

With Arsenal’s victory over New Castle at the weekend, the Premier League title race between the two English sides goes down to the wire as Manchester City and Arsenal are a point apart at 82 and 81. The Gunners saw off Newcastle on Sunday thanks to Martin Odegaard's ground shot that found a corner and Fabian Schar's own goal.

Man City who remain well within reach could change things by Sunday May 13, if, Arsenal lose at home against Brighton & Hove Albion and Man City win in their clash against relegation threatened Everton.

In such scenario, it means Arsenal must best Man City in the result over the weekend of May 20 and 21 to have any hope of staying in the title race.

That weekend, the Gunners will play Nottingham Forest away, while Man City plays Chelsea at home.

If Arsenal loses a second match in a row, it would be impossible to catch Man City who would be ahead by seven points. If the Gunners beat Forest, a Man City win over Chelsea would also finish the title race.

However if Arsenal wins their next two matches and Manchester City loses theirs, Pep Guardiola’s side would have to win their match in hand at Brighton on Wednesday 24 May to stay in the race and take it to the final day of the season, on Sunday 28 May.

If both teams win their next two fixtures, Manchester City would be able to win the title by beating Brighton four days before the final day of the campaign albeit with a single point.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us