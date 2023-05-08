English premier league sides Arsenal and Manchester City, are bearing down for a final showdown later this May.

With Arsenal’s victory over New Castle at the weekend, the Premier League title race between the two English sides goes down to the wire as Manchester City and Arsenal are a point apart at 82 and 81. The Gunners saw off Newcastle on Sunday thanks to Martin Odegaard's ground shot that found a corner and Fabian Schar's own goal.

Man City who remain well within reach could change things by Sunday May 13, if, Arsenal lose at home against Brighton & Hove Albion and Man City win in their clash against relegation threatened Everton.

In such scenario, it means Arsenal must best Man City in the result over the weekend of May 20 and 21 to have any hope of staying in the title race.

That weekend, the Gunners will play Nottingham Forest away, while Man City plays Chelsea at home.

If Arsenal loses a second match in a row, it would be impossible to catch Man City who would be ahead by seven points. If the Gunners beat Forest, a Man City win over Chelsea would also finish the title race.

However if Arsenal wins their next two matches and Manchester City loses theirs, Pep Guardiola’s side would have to win their match in hand at Brighton on Wednesday 24 May to stay in the race and take it to the final day of the season, on Sunday 28 May.

If both teams win their next two fixtures, Manchester City would be able to win the title by beating Brighton four days before the final day of the campaign albeit with a single point.