South Africa's foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador to a meeting Friday over claims that the country provided weapons and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Amid a diplomatic fallout over the allegations, South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor is scheduled on Friday to hold talks with her US counterpart Antony Blinken, the ministry spokesman said in a tweet.

"The National Conventional Arms Control Committee has no record of an approved arms sale by the state to Russia related to the period or incident in question... If any crimes were committed, the law will take its course," Clayson Monyela added in a statement.

US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety on Thursday claimed South Africa had last year supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition that were to to Russian warship that docked at a South Africa naval base in Cape Town.

In the wake of the claims, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament that an investigation headed by a retired judge will look into the claims, and would use US intelligence on the alleged arms deal if submitted.

South Africa is among several African countries that took a non-aligned position in the Ukraine war and abstained from a UN vote condemning the invasion.