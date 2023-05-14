Türkiye, with one of the highest voter turnouts in the world, is committed to ensuring that all of its citizens are able to exercise their democratic rights and vote.

The Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) plays a crucial role in ensuring free and fair elections in the country, and there are several initiatives in place to make voting more accessible to all citizens.

One such initiative is the use of mobile ballot boxes for disabled and ill voters. Mobile ballot boxes will be set by the electoral body to allow people who are unable to leave their homes or hospital beds to cast their votes. As an alternative, citizens can be transported to ballot boxes with the help of ambulances.

Another important initiative is the provision of special voting templates for visually impaired citizens. Visually impaired citizens in Türkiye are provided with special templates that allow them to vote independently and confidentially. This initiative ensures that all citizens, regardless of their physical abilities, can participate in the democratic process with dignity.

Türkiye also actively encourages young people to participate in the democratic process. The May 2023 elections are expected to attract 5 million first-time voters, a significant number that reflects the country's commitment to engaging and empowering its youth population.

Ensuring all citizens across the world cast their vote

Türkiye also takes into account the needs of its citizens living abroad, by ensuring all of them can cast a vote.

Turkish expats in Europe and elsewhere are already able to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections, ensuring that all Turkish citizens, regardless of their location, have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process and make their voices heard.

Around 3.5 million Turkish citizens living abroad will be able to vote in the upcoming Turkish elections in 73 different countries.

The number of eligible voters among the Turkish diaspora is estimated to be around 3 million, but it's important to note that not all of them are registered to vote. To participate in the elections, Turkish citizens living abroad must register with the local Turkish consulate and provide their personal information.

These initiative ensures that all citizens, regardless of their physical condition, have the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights and that Türkiye maintains and grows its already exceptionally high voter-turnout rates.