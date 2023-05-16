Kenya and Somalia have reached an agreement to reopen their shared border after more than a decade, Kenya's interior minister said on Monday, signaling improved ties between the two neighbours following years of tensions.

Kenya decided to close some its land border points with Somalia in October 2011 for security reasons. Nairobi said it was due to the wave of terror perpetrated by the al-Shabaab, a group regarded as terrorists by both Kenya and Somalia.

The two countries are now reversing this decision.

“We are looking into the possibility of reopening the border and we have decided that the border between Somalia and Kenya will be reopened in a phased manner over the next 90 days" Kenya's interior minister, Kithure Kindiki told media.

A high level consultation meeting was held led by interior cabinet ministers and ministers for defense from the two countries made the decision on 15 April 2023.

The two countries will now “strengthen cross border communication and information” as they decide to reopen their border points.

“We have been able to review the arrangements in place to make it easier for our people to move a bit more freely, we are looking at the visa procedures to make sure as much as possible we restore free movement of people,” Kindiki added.

The re-opening of borders will happen in a phased manner. Within 30 days from 15th May 2023, the Mandera-Bulahawa border point will be reopened. Within 60 days, the Liboi-Harhar border point will be reopened, and within 90 days, point Dar es Salam in Kiunga-Ras Kamboni border will be reopened.

In a joint communique the two countries say they acknowledge cross border threats that include violent extremism, organized crime irregular migration and other security concerns.

“It benefits the people of the two countries and this is very much in line with the idea of the agreements of the agreements establishing the Intergovernmental Authority for Development IGAD,” Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, the Spokesperson for the IGAD Executive Secretary told TRT Afrika.

“It is also in the spirit of the African continental free trade Area, which aims at promoting intra Africa trade,” Mohamud adds.

Not only are the two countries trade partners, but they also have a shared culture, as individuals of Somali ethnic descent are citizens of Kenya.