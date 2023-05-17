SPORTS
MMA fighter Francis Ngannou signs new deal with PFL
Francis Ngannou's new deal comes five months after walking out of his years long partnership with UFC following failed contract renewal negotiations.
Francis Ngannou spent seven years in the UFC, winning 12 of 14 fights, and left UFC as a reigning champion. / Photo: AFP
May 17, 2023

Cameroonian Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Francis Ngannou has signed a new partnership deal with the Professional Fighters League after his split with fight promoting company UFC.

Ngannou walked out of his UFC deal last December after stating his demands for health insurance and personal sponsorships had been rejected.

In a video statement on his YouTube page, Ngannou said “It was a long and thoughtful process and this is the best decision I am making not just for myself but for my family.”

The 36-year-old will fight exclusively for PFL in its pay-per-view super fight division. Ngannou, who defeated Stipe Miocic in 2021 to win the UFC crown, also will serve as chairman and equity owner in PFL Africa.

In January, UFC president Dana White stripped Ngannou of his UFC Heavy Weight belt after the separation.

Ngannou has a mixed martial arts record of 17 wins, and 3 losses with 12 of those victories coming by knockouts.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
