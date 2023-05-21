AMVCA 2023: Winners of Africa’s best film awards grateful to fans
AMVCA 2023: Winners of Africa’s best film awards grateful to fans
The award ceremony was held in the Nigerian city of Lagos from Thursday to the early hours of Sunday.
May 21, 2023

Winners of various awards at the just concluded 2023 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards ceremony have been sharing their reactions after the colourful event held in the Nigerian city of Lagos.

It is Africa’s largest and most prominent film awards event where more than thirty awards were won this year.

Nigerian actor, Samuel Perry known by his fans as Brother Shaggy won the Best Actor in the Comedy Category.

He said ''winning this award is a reminder that Hard work, consistency dedication and perseverance pays off.''

This is the second year in a row Samuel has won the Best Actor in this category at the AMVCA.

In an Instagram post, the comedian says: ''Thank you Almighty God and to everyone who has supported me along the way. I'm beyond grateful and I owe it to you all.''

The 2023 Best Actor in Movie Category was won by another Nigerian actor, Tobi Bakare. In his reaction, he said ''we did it! And we are doing it every other year!''

Bakare attributed his success to his fans and those who supported him. He said he couldn't have won the award ''without you all.''

This year's event started on Thursday with a series of pre-show activities culminating in the main award event from Saturday night to the early hours of Sunday.

Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us