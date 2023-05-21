Winners of various awards at the just concluded 2023 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards ceremony have been sharing their reactions after the colourful event held in the Nigerian city of Lagos.

It is Africa’s largest and most prominent film awards event where more than thirty awards were won this year.

Nigerian actor, Samuel Perry known by his fans as Brother Shaggy won the Best Actor in the Comedy Category.

He said ''winning this award is a reminder that Hard work, consistency dedication and perseverance pays off.''

This is the second year in a row Samuel has won the Best Actor in this category at the AMVCA.

In an Instagram post, the comedian says: ''Thank you Almighty God and to everyone who has supported me along the way. I'm beyond grateful and I owe it to you all.''

The 2023 Best Actor in Movie Category was won by another Nigerian actor, Tobi Bakare. In his reaction, he said ''we did it! And we are doing it every other year!''

Bakare attributed his success to his fans and those who supported him. He said he couldn't have won the award ''without you all.''

This year's event started on Thursday with a series of pre-show activities culminating in the main award event from Saturday night to the early hours of Sunday.