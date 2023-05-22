The death toll from a fresh cholera outbreak in South Africa's most populous province of Gauteng rose to12 on Monday, according to the provincial health department.

The victims include a three-year-old child while 37 other people are admitted in critical condition, a health department spokesman told TRT Afrika.

South Africa's last cholera outbreak was in 2009 when some 12,000 cases were reported after an outbreak in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Gauteng health department said 95 people from Hammanskraal, in the north of the capital, Pretoria, had visited hospitals since last Monday with symptoms of the disease. Lab results confirmed that 19 were cases of cholera.

The disease is usually spread through contaminated water and causes severe diarrhoea. Those infected can die within hours if not treated.

Residents in the area have been urged to avoid drinking tap water as water tankers were being supplied.

Two additional wards have been set up at a local hospital and nursing staff added from nearby hospitals to increase capacity.