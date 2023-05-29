By Brian Okoth

Angola has placed all its civil servants on a digital financial management system to improve efficiency and combat corruption in government.

The Minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security Teresa Dias said on Monday that a total of 811,911 workers, including the military and paramilitary personnel, have been enrolled on the Integrated System of Financial Management of the State.

Addressing journalists in the capital Luanda, Dias said a review of salaries and streamlining of government organisational structures, according to a May 12, 2022 directive by President Joao Lourenco, have also been done and implemented.

The minister said more than 44,000 civil servants have also undergone different forms of training recently.