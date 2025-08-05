Digital television services provider MultiChoice says it is "not tenable" to slash its DStv subscription fees in Ghana by 30%, as demanded by the Ghanaian authorities.
Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation Samuel Nartey George on Monday told parliament he had given a seven-day ultimatum to MultiChoice Ghana to either comply with the government’s request for a fee reduction or face suspension, state media Ghana News Agency reported.
However, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere, in a statement, said the company had noted with concern the development and would be engaging with the government of Ghana to resolve the issue.
“While we appreciate the recent appreciation of the Cedi (which we have never referred to as a ‘fluke’), it is not tenable to reduce the DStv subscription fees in the manner proposed by the minister,” the MultiChoice statement said.
Business challenges
MultiChoice highlighted the challenges of operating in a “competitive and macroeconomic environment” and insisted it remains committed to offering value to its customers without compromising service quality.
“We are mindful of the dire implications that an impasse may have on our operations and the livelihoods of others. In an effort to arrive at a resolution, we have made a proposal to the Honourable Minister and the National Communications Authority (NCA) for further engagement,” he noted.
The company reaffirmed its commitment to working with regulators and complying with all applicable laws in Ghana and would "engage with the Honourable Minister candidly and in good faith on this important matter,” MultiChoice added.
MultiChoice, which operates pay-TV services DStv and GOTV and is Africa's biggest pay television company, has faced legal and regulatory hurdles in the past years from several countries regarding contentious price hikes and tax disagreements.