Digital television services provider MultiChoice says it is "not tenable" to slash its DStv subscription fees in Ghana by 30%, as demanded by the Ghanaian authorities.

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation Samuel Nartey George on Monday told parliament he had given a seven-day ultimatum to MultiChoice Ghana to either comply with the government’s request for a fee reduction or face suspension, state media Ghana News Agency reported.

However, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere, in a statement, said the company had noted with concern the development and would be engaging with the government of Ghana to resolve the issue.

“While we appreciate the recent appreciation of the Cedi (which we have never referred to as a ‘fluke’), it is not tenable to reduce the DStv subscription fees in the manner proposed by the minister,” the MultiChoice statement said.

Business challenges

MultiChoice highlighted the challenges of operating in a “competitive and macroeconomic environment” and insisted it remains committed to offering value to its customers without compromising service quality.