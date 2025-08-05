BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Satellite TV services provider MultiChoice says it will continue to negotiate with Ghanaian authorities to resolve the subscription rates issue.
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
MultiChoice highlighted the challenges of operating in a “competitive and macroeconomic environment” / Reuters
August 5, 2025

Digital television services provider MultiChoice says it is "not tenable" to slash its DStv subscription fees in Ghana by 30%, as demanded by the Ghanaian authorities.

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation Samuel Nartey George on Monday told parliament he had given a seven-day ultimatum to MultiChoice Ghana to either comply with the government’s request for a fee reduction or face suspension, state media Ghana News Agency reported.

However, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere, in a statement, said the company had noted with concern the development and would be engaging with the government of Ghana to resolve the issue.

“While we appreciate the recent appreciation of the Cedi (which we have never referred to as a ‘fluke’), it is not tenable to reduce the DStv subscription fees in the manner proposed by the minister,” the MultiChoice statement said.

Business challenges

MultiChoice highlighted the challenges of operating in a “competitive and macroeconomic environment” and insisted it remains committed to offering value to its customers without compromising service quality.

Recommended

“We are mindful of the dire implications that an impasse may have on our operations and the livelihoods of others. In an effort to arrive at a resolution, we have made a proposal to the Honourable Minister and the National Communications Authority (NCA) for further engagement,” he noted.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to working with regulators and complying with all applicable laws in Ghana and would "engage with the Honourable Minister candidly and in good faith on this important matter,” MultiChoice added.

MultiChoice, which operates pay-TV services DStv and GOTV and is Africa's biggest pay television company, has faced legal and regulatory hurdles in the past years from several countries regarding contentious price hikes and tax disagreements.

 

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us