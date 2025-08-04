Uganda is on the verge of hosting 2 million refugees amid emergency funding cuts and escalating crises in the region, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) warned on Monday.

In a statement, the East African country is facing a refugee surge that is expected to reach nearly 2 million by the end of the year due to the escalating crises in Sudan, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"Since the start of 2025, an average of 600 people per day have arrived in the country, with numbers expected to reach two million by year’s end," said the statement.

Recalling that Uganda is already Africa’s largest refugee-hosting country and the third-largest globally, it is now home to 1.93 million refugees, over a million of whom are below the age of 18.

'Worst funding crisis'

"Yet, the humanitarian response currently faces one of the worst funding crises in decades."