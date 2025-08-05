At least 70 Al Shabaab terrorists were killed in military operations conducted by the Somali army and backed by African Union peacekeepers in the Lower Shabelle region, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

“During the operation, Al Shabaab attempted to launch a suicide attack using two explosive-laden vehicles. However, the forces responded with vigilance and bravery, successfully neutralizing both vehicles before they could cause any harm,” the statement said.

Two Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers were killed and 12 injured in the fighting, it added.

The ministry said the SNA and the Ugandan Defense Forces (UDF), which are part of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), supported by international partners inflicted a heavy defeat on al-Shabaab following the “successful and well-planned operation”