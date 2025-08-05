At least 70 Al Shabaab terrorists were killed in military operations conducted by the Somali army and backed by African Union peacekeepers in the Lower Shabelle region, the Defense Ministry said Monday.
“During the operation, Al Shabaab attempted to launch a suicide attack using two explosive-laden vehicles. However, the forces responded with vigilance and bravery, successfully neutralizing both vehicles before they could cause any harm,” the statement said.
Two Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers were killed and 12 injured in the fighting, it added.
The ministry said the SNA and the Ugandan Defense Forces (UDF), which are part of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), supported by international partners inflicted a heavy defeat on al-Shabaab following the “successful and well-planned operation”
It said the “Silent Storm” operations targeted strategic bases in the town of Bariire, breaking through their defenses.
The ministry’s statement came days after AUSSOM said that over 50 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in a joint military operation with the Somali army in the same area.
Bariire is a strategic agricultural town located 73 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.
Al-Shabaab, which has been unleashing terror in Somalia for more than 16 years, regularly targets security forces, government officials and civilians.