Nigeria's oil production tops 1.8 million barrels per day in July
Nigeria's oil production surpassed 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in July 2025, with current average output at 1.78 million bpd, officials said on Monday.
Nigeria is one of Africa's largest oil producers. / Photo: Reuters
August 4, 2025

Nigeria's oil production surpassed 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, with current average output at 1.78 million bpd, Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, said at a conference on Monday.

The West African country, one of Africa's largest oil producers, relies on crude oil for nearly two-thirds of government revenue and over 80% of foreign currency earnings, making production gains critical for stabilising its economy.

However, oil theft has curtailed output and strained public finances in recent years.

SOURCE:Reuters
