Egyptian authorities have arrested at least eight TikTok content creators in less than a week on charges including "indecency."

According to the interior ministry, the creators' videos contain "obscene language", "violate public morals" and constitute "a misuse of social media."

The arrests followed a complaint filed by 32 lawyers that alleged the videos "posed a danger to young people."

In 2020, Egyptian security forces launched a similar crackdown mainly against young women dancing on TikTok, deeming the content overly suggestive.

Motivated by views

In a statement, police said two content creators had "confessed to publishing videos to increase views and generate financial profits", adding there was "suspicion as to the source of their wealth."