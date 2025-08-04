AFRICA
2 min read
Egypt arrests TikTokers in morality crackdown
Egyptian authorities have arrested at least eight TikTok content creators in less than a week on charges including "indecency."
Egypt has given TikTok an ultimatum to prevent indecent content on the platform or face a ban. / Photo: Reuters
August 4, 2025

According to the interior ministry, the creators' videos contain "obscene language", "violate public morals" and constitute "a misuse of social media."

The arrests followed a complaint filed by 32 lawyers that alleged the videos "posed a danger to young people."

In 2020, Egyptian security forces launched a similar crackdown mainly against young women dancing on TikTok, deeming the content overly suggestive.

Motivated by views

In a statement, police said two content creators had "confessed to publishing videos to increase views and generate financial profits", adding there was "suspicion as to the source of their wealth."

Most of those arrested, mainly from their homes, were female TikTokers. Three male creators were also arrested.

Their accounts, most of which are still online, feature a broad range of content including comedy sketches, ads for low-cost beauty products and snippets of daily life in working class neighbourhoods.

TikTok given an ultimatum

State media and popular talk show hosts have welcomed the crackdown.

According to Ahmed Badawy, head of parliament's telecommunications committee, TikTok's regional management has been given three months to "improve its content in Egypt" before the government takes measures to block it.

TikTok did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on Badawy's ultimatum.

SOURCE:AFP
