A reprieve from a 50% US tariff on goods from Lesotho has come too late to prevent damage to the African nation's textiles industry, which has been hit hard by months of trade uncertainty, officials and industry players said.

Lesotho's tariff rate was slashed to 15% in last week's executive order by US President Donald Trump, down from the level of 50% tariff threatened in April – which was the highest of any US trading partner.

Textile industry players in the country – which produces jeans and other garments for popular US brands such as Levi's and Walmart – said the uncertainty around tariffs over the past few months had already devastated the sector, with orders cancelled and jobs cut.

"We were on the verge of building (our) American market," Teboho Kobeli, founder and managing director of Afri-Expo Textiles, told Reuters at his factory in Maseru.

Thousands of jobs on 'firing line'

He said the US market made up 10% of his company's production – about $1 million a year – and that he had to lay off 200 workers, or 40% of his workforce, after the announcement in April as orders dried up.

"That is a lot lost," he said.

Trade Minister Mokhethi Shelile said that Lesotho would struggle to compete against other African textile manufacturers such as Kenya and Eswatini, which got a lower US tariff rate of 10%.

"We have close to 12,000 jobs that are directly on the firing line because of this tariff," he told Reuters.