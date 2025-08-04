WORLD
US warns of heavy gunfire near its embassy in Haiti
The United States has issued a security alert after heavy gunfire erupted near its embassy in Haiti.
Heavy gunfire was heard near US embassy in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on August 4, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
August 4, 2025

The United States on Monday issued a security alert after heavy gunfire erupted near its embassy in Haiti.

Residents of Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, confirmed to AFP that prolonged exchanges of fire were heard as gangs and police clashed in the Tabarre area, where the embassy is located, near the airport.

"US government personnel have paused all official movement outside the embassy compound," the State Department said in a statement.

Swathes of Haitian capital's territory is under the control of armed gangs.

Gang violence

At least 3,141 people have been killed in the first half of this year as gang violence further destabilises the nation, according to figures released last month by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

With political unrest also deepening, police said on Monday they had arrested a former senator wanted for alleged conspiracy against the state, financing criminal groups and complicity in murder.

