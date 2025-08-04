The United States on Monday issued a security alert after heavy gunfire erupted near its embassy in Haiti.

Residents of Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, confirmed to AFP that prolonged exchanges of fire were heard as gangs and police clashed in the Tabarre area, where the embassy is located, near the airport.

"US government personnel have paused all official movement outside the embassy compound," the State Department said in a statement.

Swathes of Haitian capital's territory is under the control of armed gangs.