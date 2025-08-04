Ethiopia has sentenced five people to death for human trafficking, state media reported, a first in the country.

Every year, thousands take the so-called eastern route, crossing the Red Sea from Djibouti to Yemen, hoping to reach the oil-rich Gulf states and work as labourers or domestic workers.

Many migrants undertaking the route originate from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, which was ravaged by war between 2020 and 2022.

On Monday, Yemen officials said that at least 76 people were dead and dozens missing after a boat carrying mostly Ethiopian migrants sank off its coast.

Death penalty