AFRICA
1 min read
Ethiopia sentences five people to death for human trafficking
Ethiopia has sentenced five people to death for human trafficking, state media reported, a first in the country.
Ethiopia sentences five people to death for human trafficking
An Ethiopian court recently sentenced five people to death for human trafficking. / Photo: Reuters
August 4, 2025

Ethiopia has sentenced five people to death for human trafficking, state media reported, a first in the country.

Every year, thousands take the so-called eastern route, crossing the Red Sea from Djibouti to Yemen, hoping to reach the oil-rich Gulf states and work as labourers or domestic workers.

Many migrants undertaking the route originate from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, which was ravaged by war between 2020 and 2022.

On Monday, Yemen officials said that at least 76 people were dead and dozens missing after a boat carrying mostly Ethiopian migrants sank off its coast.

Death penalty

Recommended

"For the first time, the death penalty has been handed down to five individuals convicted of organised human trafficking," state media outlet the Ethiopian Herald quoted Justice Minister Belayhun Yirga as saying last Wednesday.

No details were given on the charges or nationalities of those convicted.

Ethiopia has not abolished the death penalty, but it is rarely enforced.

According to the World Coalition Against the Death Penalty (WCADP), the last execution in the country was in 2007.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us