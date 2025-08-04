The United States has temporarily banned travellers from Burundi, its embassy in the Great Lakes nation said on Monday, citing "repeated violations".

Travellers from Burundi were among seven countries to have a partial ban imposed in June under US President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

In a statement on X, the US embassy said: "Respecting visa rules isn't just personal, it is national."

"Sadly, due to repeated violations, US visas for Burundians are temporarily banned," the statement said.

Visa overstay

It added that: "Let us uphold the rules, because one person's actions can close doors for an entire nation."