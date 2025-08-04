AFRICA
US imposes temporary travel ban on Burundians
The US has temporarily banned travellers from Burundi, its embassy in the Great Lakes nation said on Monday.
August 4, 2025

The United States has temporarily banned travellers from Burundi, its embassy in the Great Lakes nation said on Monday, citing "repeated violations".

Travellers from Burundi were among seven countries to have a partial ban imposed in June under US President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

In a statement on X, the US embassy said: "Respecting visa rules isn't just personal, it is national."

"Sadly, due to repeated violations, US visas for Burundians are temporarily banned," the statement said.

Visa overstay

It added that: "Let us uphold the rules, because one person's actions can close doors for an entire nation."

There were no details given for the decision.

A 2024 report by the US authorities stated that more than 15% of Burundians overstayed their visas, compared to 49% Chadians and 0.15% Japanese.

A source in Burundi's government, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not permitted to speak to the press, expressed hope the measures would be lifted, citing "ongoing talks."

Outright travel ban

In June, Burundian visas for the US were suspended for students and medical visits.

Among the 12 countries facing an outright travel ban are the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan.

SOURCE:AFP
