TÜRKİYE
Erdogan winner of Turkish presidential run-off: Supreme Election Council
The chief of Türkiye's election council said that official results show that incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 52.18 percent of the votes in the presidential runoff.
The final results of the presidential election have been delivered for publication in the Official Gazette. Photo: AA / AA
June 1, 2023

The Turkish Supreme Election Council has officially declared Recep Tayyip Erdogan the winner of the Turkish presidential election runoff with 52.18 percent of the votes.

Ahmet Yener, the chairman of the election council, announced on Thursday that the official results of the May 28 presidential runoff in the capital Ankara.

The final results of the second round of voting in the presidential election conducted on May 28 have been forwarded to the Official Gazette for publication, Yener said.

He added that the final results showed that Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 52.18 percent of the votes and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82 percent.

Yener also noted that with the completion of the voting procedure overseas on May 24, 2023, before the voting day in the country, the transfers were performed from 73 countries, 151 representative offices, and 16 centres.

He also noted that there was a participation rate of 88.92 percent domestically and 53.80 percent abroad. The total participation rate, including domestic, international, and customs, was found to be 87.05 percent.

The May 14 elections were definitive for parliament, but in the presidential polls the same day no candidate got the 50 percent needed for an outright victory, though President Erdogan had the lead.

SOURCE:AA
