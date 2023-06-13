SPORTS
2023 AFCON: Which teams will qualify?
The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Côte d'Ivoire between January 13 and February 11, 2024.
Senegal are the AFCON defending champions. Photo AA / Others
June 13, 2023

Six teams have already secured their place in the 2023 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations after intense qualifying rounds.

Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Morocco, Burkina Faso and hosts Côte d'Ivoire are on the starting line for the competition, which is scheduled to begin in Côte d'Ivoire on January 13, 2024.

Senegal defeated Mozambique 1-0 in a thrilling match following a 5-1 win in the first round in late March.

Algeria’s Desert Warriors suffered a defeat at home to Niger in qualifying, but rallied from a goal down to win 2-1.

For their part, South Africa's Bafana Bafana faced Liberia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia, winning 2-1.

Morocco's Atlas Lions won their Group K matches against South Africa and Liberia 2-1 and 2-0 respectively to top their qualifying group.

Burkina Faso went top of Group B after a late goal from substitute Abdoul Tapsoba to beat Togo 1-0.

Côte d'Ivoire automatically qualifies as it hosts the competition.

Big games ahead

For 44 other countries still fighting for a spot in the championship, the situation is still uncertain.

Only 24 teams will participate in the continental tournament, which is held every two years.

AFCON is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, with the final scheduled for February 11, 2024.

