Kenya police chief bans opposition protests
The police say the protest organisers have not provided police with any "notifications" of this week's demonstration.
The demonstrations held last week stalled operations in the city centre of the capital Nairobi. / Photo: Reuters
July 11, 2023

Kenya's police chief banned has opposition supporters from holding "illegal demonstrations" on Wednesday following a wave of anger over tax hikes announced by President William Ruto's government.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has urged Kenyans to take to the streets over the surging cost of living. At least three people were killed following protests in several towns on Friday.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has called for "a thorough investigation into all reported incidents of police brutality", adding to the chorus of condemnation from rights groups.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said on Tuesday that the protest organisers had not provided police with any "notifications" about their planned demonstrations this week.

Disperse demonstrators

"In this regard, no such demonstrations/gatherings/protests will be allowed tomorrow... All lawful means will be used to disperse such demonstrations," he said in a statement.

Police on Friday fired tear gas in the capital Nairobi, targeting Odinga's convoy, and took similar steps against demonstrations in the cities of Mombasa and Kisumu.

On Saturday campaigners said police used tear gas on civil society representatives, who were demanding the release of dozens of people arrested during the protests.

Odinga's Azimio alliance has vowed to stage protests every week against the policies of Ruto's government.

