Police in Tanzania have launched a manhunt for a driver accused of killing six joggers in a road accident that left 16 others seriously injured in the northern Ilemela district.

Members of Adden Palace Jogging Club had just started their morning run on Saturday when a loud bang rang behind them as a speeding vehicle left bodies lying on the road in its wake.

Others were left on the roadside bleeding severely from injuries.

About 30 people were taking part in the run, one of those injured told a local newspaper.

"It had been our habit to start jogging at 6am. As we were heading to Kiseke, we were unfortunately involved in an accident," Peter Henry told journalists from his hospital bed.

The accident was caused by reckless driving, Mwanza police commander Gideon Msuya told local media outlets.

He said the driver abandoned the car at a nearby petrol station.

"The driver escaped however the car has been confiscated by the law enforcement officers and the manhunt has started," he is quoted as saying.