AFRICA
2 MIN READ
France: Our soldiers in Niger will not be evacuated
France, which has 1,500 soldiers in Niger, says it will not evacuate the military personnel from the West African country.
France: Our soldiers in Niger will not be evacuated
France said at least 262 people, mostly its citizens, were evacuated from Niger on Tuesday, August 1. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 1, 2023

France has said that its 1,500 soldiers in Niger are not part of the group scheduled for evacuation from the West African country.

A senior official in the French armed forces told AFP news agency on Tuesday that airlifting the soldiers out of Niger was “not on the agenda.”

The source added that three French military Airbus planes were on their way to Niger’s capital, Niamey, to pick up French citizens.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has revealed that a first flight to evacuate French citizens from Niger took off on Tuesday evening with 262 people on board. The evacuees included a dozen babies, Colonna told AFP.

Other nations plan evacuation

The minister further said three planes were deployed to Niamey for the evacuation operation. Colonna said the aircraft will “bring back French and European citizens wishing to leave Niger.”

Besides France, other European countries, including Italy, have also announced that they will airlift their citizens from Niger.

Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed by members of the Presidential Guard on July 26. The mutinous soldiers, led by Abdourahamane Tchiani, cited insecurity and poor economy as the reasons for Bazoum’s ouster.

Tchiani has since declared himself the transitional president of Niger despite opposition by different quarters, including the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us