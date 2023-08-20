TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan in Hungary for National Day celebrations
Erdogan holds closed-door meetings with the Hungarian premier, as well as the presidents of Uzbekistan and Serbia, as part of his one-day visit.
Erdogan is set to attend a part of the World Athletics Championships, and the events commemorating Hungary's founding. / Photo: AA
August 20, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Hungary's capital Budapest at the invitation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

During a closed-door meeting after Erdogan landed on Sunday, the two leaders discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including Türkiye's accession process to the European Union, as well as regional and international issues.

Erdogan and Orban also held a delegation-level meeting, where Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Erdogan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present.

The Turkish president also met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Budapest. Hungarian Premier Orban invited the presidents to the capital Budapest to attend his country's founding day celebrations.

In separate closed-door meetings with his counterparts, Erdogan discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

Saying that he sees Serbia as a "key country" for peace and stability in the Balkans, Erdogan noted Türkiye-Serbia relations have reached the highest point in history.

Later on Sunday, Erdogan will attend a part of the World Athletics Championships, and the events commemorating Hungary's founding.

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to the level of strategic partnership in 2013 after the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The friendly ties have gained momentum in every field in recent years.

This December, the countries are set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

