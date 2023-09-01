The hit single ‘’Calm Down’’ by Nigerian artist Rema featuring American singer Selena Gomez has achieved exactly what an international collaboration is meant to achieve.

The song, released in February 2022 as one of the lead singles to Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses, has spent 52 weeks at the top of the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart.

The song collaboration has a combined view count of over 1 billion on Rema and Selena’s YouTube channels.

'Calm Down' has set multiple Nigerian records, including being the longest-charting African song and the highest-charting Nigerian song on the Billboard Hot 100 with a No. 3 peak.

The song has received an RIAA platinum plaque for its exploits in the United States, where it also made history by reaching the summit of Billboard Pop Radio.

'Calm Down' is the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify and the most watched Nigerian music video on YouTube.

The song was nominated for the 2023 VMAs in the collaboration of the year category as well as the forthcoming 2023 Headies Award, where Rema is billed to perform.