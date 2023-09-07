The pulsing action of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers returns with matches scheduled across the continent and running into the weekend.

On Wednesday, Libya’s Mediterranean Knights fought back at home to claim a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

The result was however not enough to save the Knights, who are currently at the bottom of Group J.

Equatorial Guinea, who share the spoils of the game with Libya, have already qualified for the AFCON with 13 points.

Pulsing action

On Thursday, battle lines will be drawn, with Ghana, Angola, the Central African Republic, and Madagascar battling for qualification in Group E.

Ghana’s Black Stars, who are currently topping the table with nine points, will lock horns at home with Les Fauves (Big Cats) of the Central African Republic, who are third in the group.

The match takes place at Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 4:00 pm local time.

It would be an epic battle as both sides are separated by just two points, and so a place at the main event in Ivory Coast is still up for grabs.

While Ghana have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign in the qualifiers, they have played out three draws in their last four Group E matches, including a 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in June 2022.

Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles, for their part, will face Botswana at home at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in round six of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Tunisia will be aiming to overtake Equatorial Guinea at the top, while the visitors will be striving to avoid finishing at the bottom.

Other matches

Angola vs Madagascar (4:00pm local time)

Niger vs Uganda (7:00pm local time)

Algeria vs Tanzania (7:00pm local time)

The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled to take place between 13 January – 11 February 2024 in Ivory Coast.