Gabon junta leader picks ex-PM to serve in same post
Gabon's transitional president Brice Oligui Nguema has appointed Raymond Ndong Sima as the country's interim prime minister.
Raymond Ndong Sima (pictured) served as Gabon’s prime minister from 2012 to 2014 under Ali Bongo Indimba’s reign. / Photo: AFP
September 7, 2023

Gabon’s transitional president Brice Oligui Nguema has named Raymond Ndong Sima as the country’s prime minister, a position he previously held from 2012 to 2014.

Sima’s appointment was announced on state television on Thursday.

Sixty-eight-year-old Sima served as the country’s prime minister during the reign of deposed president Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Bongo replaced Sima, who wasn’t a famous political figure at the time, with Daniel Ona Ondo in January 2014.

Sima would go ahead to challenge Bongo’s rule in the subsequent years.

Nguema succeeded Bongo as interim president, and has promised a return to civilian rule.

Bongo was ousted through a military coup on August 30, a day after he was controversially declared the winner of the August 26, 2023 presidential election.

The military said they removed him from office because the election results were not transparent.

