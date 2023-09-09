The G20 leaders who gathered in India's capital New Delhi for a summit have appreciated Türkiye's efforts on the Black Sea grain deal, according to a joint declaration.

"We appreciate the efforts of Türkiye and UN-brokered Istanbul Agreements consisting of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on Promoting Russian Food Products and Fertilisers to the World Markets and the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports (Black Sea Initiative)," the New Delhi declaration read.

The leaders also called for "full, timely and effective" implementation of the deal to ensure the "immediate and unimpeded" deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilisers/inputs from Russia and Ukraine.

"This is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa," it added.

Russia's complaints

The G20 leaders, excluding Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, gathered for the two-day meeting to exchange views on trade, climate, and other global problems.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the pact, brokered by Türkiye and the UN to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after Moscow's "special military operation" in February 2022.

Russia has repeatedly complained that the West has not met its obligations, and there are restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance on shipments of its own food and fertiliser exports.

Türkiye says the deal should be resumed by addressing a number of deficiencies that have been identified, and that there is no alternative to the agreement signed in July 2022.