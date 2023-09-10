Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in India for talks.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the final day of the G20 Summit in the capital New Delhi.

At the beginning of the second day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other leaders and heads of delegations at Rajghat.

G20 leaders paid their respects at a memorial site dedicated to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, a day after the forum added a new member and reached agreements on a range of issues but softened their language on Russia's war in Ukraine.

They signed a Peace Wall and laid wreaths at international Indian icon Mahatma Gandhi's memorial before attending a tree-planting ceremony.

The third and final session of the summit, "One Future," will take place at the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan conference center at the Bharat Mandapam culture corridor, where a statue of Nataraja, the Hindu God of dance, as an important symbol of cosmic energy, creativity and power -- is located.

Turkish President Erdogan will have sideline meetings with participating leaders following the session, and he is expected to gather with international journalists at a news conference.

At the closing session, term president India will hand over the presidency to Brazil.

The G20 presidency will be handed to Brazil in 2024 and South Africa in 2025.

Leaders, in the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended the "One Earth" and "One Family" sessions Saturday to make progress on trade, climate and other global problems.

The African Union (AU), a bloc of 55 countries, formally took a seat Saturday as a member of G20 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South," said Modi.

At its core, the G20 is an intergovernmental forum primarily concerned with economic issues made up of the world’s 20 largest economies -- 19 countries and the European Union. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.